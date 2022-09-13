Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford at the weekend.

Over the last few weeks, cracks have started to appear in Arsenal’s squad. Their starting eleven is undoubtedly one of the best in the league, but a lack of depth against Manchester United could have ultimately cost them the game.

Both Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey missed the game at Old Trafford, meaning Arsenal had no natural central midfielder on the bench.

Now, according to journalist James Benge, Partey has now returned to full training ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford at the weekend.

Partey is undoubtedly Arsenal’s best midfielder, so having the Ghanaian back fit and ready for the weekend is a major boost for Mikel Arteta.

Granit Xhaka’s upturn in form over the last season or two has meant the pressure on Partey has been relieved slightly, but having the two of them fit and ready to play together this weekend will be a huge boost for Arsenal’s chances of winning.

Partey’s injury issues have been a bit of a problem for Arteta, but he will be hoping he can stay fit for an extended period up until the World Cup.