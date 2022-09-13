Talks held: Arsenal move into pole position for potential €25m transfer following Arteta contact

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to win the race for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Gunners have held some talks over this possible move, with Mikel Arteta contacting the player to discuss a potential deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Asensio has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid recently, and it seems clear he would do well to consider someone like Arsenal if he wants to play more regular first-team football.

Having loaned out Nicolas Pepe this summer, Arsenal look in need of more options in attack, and Asensio could be a fine addition if Arteta is able to get him back to his best.

The Spain international looked a hugely promising young talent when he first broke into the Madrid team a few years ago, but it’s fair to say his repeated injury problems have slowed him down a bit.

A fully fit Asensio would surely be an asset for Arsenal, and it may be that he could move on the cheap due to his current contract situation.

The 26-year-old is set to be a free agent in the summer, and Todo Fichajes state that he could be available for as little as €25million.

Fabrizio Romano discussed Asensio’s difficult situation at the Bernabeu in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, saying: “Asensio wanted a new opportunity in the summer, he was offered to English clubs but there wasn’t the right proposal.

“The situation at Real Madrid is difficult, Asensio wants to play but everything will be decided from January onwards. So far, there’s no agreement to extend his contract.”