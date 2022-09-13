Barcelona opted to sign Raphinha rather than Manchester United winger Antony during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona had an impressive transfer window despite their financial issues during the summer. Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde were three of the highlights, but multiple players were linked throughout the whole transfer window.

Raphinha appeared to be Barcelona’s top target, but the Spanish club did also consider signing Manchester United winger Antony.

That’s according to Sport, who claim Barcelona chose to sign Raphinha instead of Antony, despite Jordi Cruyff watching the latter several times during his Ajax tenure.

Cruyff and Xavi both felt that Raphinha was more of a complete player and would fit the team dynamics better. The work rate of Raphinha was also another reason they opted to sign him over his Brazilian compatriot.

Both players have bags of talent, but Raphinha’s desire to join Barcelona will have been a huge positive for the Spanish club.

The Brazilian had plenty of interest during the summer, but ultimately the attraction of Barcelona was too much to turn down for the former Leeds winger.