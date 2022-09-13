Bayern Munich vs Barcelona team news: Lewandowski starts on return to Germany

Robert Lewandowksi will have the eyes of the world on him on Tuesday night as the Polish superstar returns to Bayern Munich after leaving the club this summer.

The media will have their headlines ready to go should the striker score against his old club tonight and the likelihood is high.

The 24-year-old has fitted in perfectly at Barcelona so far and has made a fast start to life in Spain. Barcelona hope their new star can help them overcome the German champions tonight after suffering heavy defeats at their hands in recent years and should they come away from Germany with a victory it will be a clear sign of their progress under Xavi.

The Bayern Munich team they face tonight is a much changed one from their clash with Stuttgart at the weekend. Pavard, Hernandez, Sabitzer, Sane and Mane all come in for the German champions as they look to put a marker down as group favourites.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan side were 4-0 winners over Cadiz at the weekend and just like Bayern, the La Liga giants have made changes from that match.

Marcos Alonso, Kounde, Christensen, Pedri, Dembele and the main man, Robert Lewandowski all come into Xavi’s team as they look to put the rest of Europe on alert with a victory in Bavaria tonight.