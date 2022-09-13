Despite being without a club 18 months ago, midfielder Matt O’Riley has enjoyed a hugely impressive spell after being picked up by MK Dons and then Celtic.

Having joined the Hoops 10 months ago, O’Riley has already racked up five assists in just six appearances and following his impressive form, there now appears to be some Premier League clubs, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, circling for his signature.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Danish media, O’Riley, who also has Danish citizenship, said: “I know that Leicester showed a lot of interest in me. And I think Newcastle were there too.

“But it didn’t matter that any of them made an offer. If there is no offer, then it is not very concrete in my head.”