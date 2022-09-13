Chelsea still in contact with representatives of Southampton star after failed summer bid

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Chelsea are still in contact with the representatives of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after failing with a bid in the summer.

Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City during the summer transfer window. Despite being just 18, Lavia quickly became a regular in the Southampton side, and his performances caught the eye of Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea made a £50m deadline day bid for Lavia, despite him only joining Southampton a few weeks before.

The offer may have been seen as desperation for Chelsea, who then went out and signed Denis Zakaria, with Thomas Tuchel clearly worried about his midfield options.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal confident of rearranging PSV fixture despite no date currently being available
‘Technical and physical’: Director thrilled about potential £12m West Ham deal
Rio Ferdinand possibly confirms embarrassing blunder by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

However, according to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are still in contact with Lavia’s representatives and are still very keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the future.

Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Manchester City do have a £40m buyback clause for Lavia, so Chelsea may have to act fast if he continues his excellent performances for Southampton.

There’s no doubt Lavia is destined for bigger things, but Southampton are offering him a platform to express himself in one of the best leagues in the world, whereas Chelsea or Manchester City may not be able to offer him this many minutes.

More Stories Romeo Lavia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.