Chelsea are still in contact with the representatives of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after failing with a bid in the summer.

Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City during the summer transfer window. Despite being just 18, Lavia quickly became a regular in the Southampton side, and his performances caught the eye of Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea made a £50m deadline day bid for Lavia, despite him only joining Southampton a few weeks before.

The offer may have been seen as desperation for Chelsea, who then went out and signed Denis Zakaria, with Thomas Tuchel clearly worried about his midfield options.

However, according to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are still in contact with Lavia’s representatives and are still very keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the future.

Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Manchester City do have a £40m buyback clause for Lavia, so Chelsea may have to act fast if he continues his excellent performances for Southampton.

There’s no doubt Lavia is destined for bigger things, but Southampton are offering him a platform to express himself in one of the best leagues in the world, whereas Chelsea or Manchester City may not be able to offer him this many minutes.