Chelsea ahead of Newcastle United in transfer pursuit of Real Madrid star

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential move to bring Eden Hazard back to the club from Real Madrid.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in the Belgium international, though Chelsea are tipped as being in a stronger position for this deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Hazard has struggled in his time at Real Madrid, never quite looking the same player he did when he lit up the Premier League in the blue of Chelsea.

It could be that Los Blancos will now be ready to offload Hazard, and Todo Fichajes state that Chelsea would like to bring him back for a second spell.

It’s fair to say the Blues never really replaced Hazard, with signings like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech struggling since moving to Stamford Bridge in the last few years.

Still, Chelsea should probably look forward rather than back, with Hazard surely now past his best.

The 31-year-old just doesn’t seem to have the same influence on games anymore, while he’s also had more problems with injuries in recent times.

CFC can surely aim a little higher, even if many fans would no doubt love to see this club legend back.

Newcastle might do well to take a gamble on Hazard as he’s more likely to represent an upgrade on what they have already.