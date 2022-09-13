Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea transfer target’s contract talks

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Rafael Leao’s situation amid some talk of contract talks with AC Milan stalling.

Leao has shone in Serie A and has attracted interest from Chelsea in recent times, according to The Athletic, and now Romano has addressed the speculation surrounding the Portugal international’s future at the San Siro.

Romano rates Leao highly after his recent success in Serie A, but he insists that the player’s situation is pretty quiet for the time being, even if Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping for more developments that could boost their chances of signing him in the near future.

Discussing Leao and contract talks with Milan in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “Despite some rumours of contract talks stalling, AC Milan have been negotiating with Rafa Leao for a long time and talks will continue in the next months – anything more than that is speculation.

“His contract expires in 2024 but the club has always refused any approach as he has a €150m release clause. So far, the situation is quiet but the future will be decided by next summer.

“I believe that Leao is already up there with the game’s biggest stars – he was the best player in Serie A last season and he is doing excellent things.”

Leao looks like he’d be a fine fit for Chelsea at the moment, with new manager Graham Potter likely to be keen to keep on making changes to this squad, even after a lot of upheaval during the summer.