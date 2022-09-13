West Ham on brink of signing towering free agent

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a free transfer swoop for former Borussia Dortmund centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The France Under-21 international left Borussia Dortmund in the summer and is yet to find a new club, despite recently attracting rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester United and Roma.

Now, however, reports suggest it is West Ham leading the race for his signature, with manager David Moyes keen to strengthen in defence ahead of a likely departure for Craig Dawson in January.

Zagadou, 23, looks ideal to replace Dawson and give this Hammers side more strength at the back for the season ahead.

West Ham had a busy summer, but it seems they remain determined to do business outside the transfer window as well, with free agents still able to join new clubs.

Wolves have just done similar business by bringing in Diego Costa, while Loris Karius has been snapped up by Newcastle.