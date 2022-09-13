Ecuador face being kicked out of the World Cup as player admits to using fake passport

Ecuador could reportedly face shock elimination from the 2022 World Cup over a bizarre incident involving one of their players using a fake passport.

According to the Daily Mail, documents show that Ecuador right-back Byron Castillo was actually born in Colombia, which was covered up by the Ecuadorian FA.

The report claims to have received evidence of an interview from a few years ago in which Castillo admits to being given a new identity, including an Ecuadorian passport and even a slightly different name.

As well as that, it’s thought that the defender was actually born in 1995, as opposed to 1998 as stated on his current passport.

This is a remarkable saga which is sure to send shockwaves through world football, with Ecuador’s place at the World Cup now surely under threat.

See below for images of the documents leaked to the Mail, which could now have major repercussions for Castillo and the Ecuador national team…

The Mail’s report adds that Chile or Peru could be given a place in the World Cup if FIFA decides to take action against Ecuador, though it’s not yet entirely clear what procedures would be taken.

Castillo has ten caps for Ecuador, and also appeared for them at youth level.

The player has never spoken publicly about these issues, but has been asked to appear via video link before FIFA’s Appeals Commission to answer questions about the matter.