Everton looking to sign goalscoring winger in January

Everton are looking to sign Ferencvaros winger Adama Traore in January.

Since losing Richarlison in the summer, Everton have struggled to score goals. The Brazilian, at times, single-handedly won games for Everton during his time at Goodison Park, so not replacing him with a proven, goalscoring winger was a mistake on Everton’s part.

Everton opted to strengthen multiple other areas of the pitch, but it’s evident to see so far this season that they are lacking in front of goal.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Everton have set their sights on Ferencvaros winger Traore.

The Mali international has scored 12 goals in 14 games so far this season, so there’s no doubt he will add something to the Everton team that’s been heavily lacking this campaign.

Adapting to the level of the Premier League is understandably a concern, but Traore has shown his ability in the Europa League and Champions League over the last few years.

Traore has never played in a top-five league, but the ability he has shown on the biggest stage in Europe could be enough for Everton to be tempted to take a risk on the 27-year-old.