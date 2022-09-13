Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – How close were Man Utd to signing Bellingham? Plus Kante, Leao + more

Enjoy my latest Daily Briefing, featuring Jude Bellingham, N’Golo Kante, and Rafael Leao!

AC Milan

Have AC Milan’s contract talks with Rafael Leao really stalled? Click here for the truth about this saga.

Ajax

Ajax lost a lot of players this summer, so who are the danger men against Liverpool tonight? Click here for my look ahead to this big game.

Bologna

Official, confirmed: Thiago Motta has been appointed as new Bologna manager to replace Sinisa Mihajlovic who was sacked last week. Thiago Motta has signed a contract until June 2024.

Borussia Dortmund

My sources tell me “get ready” for a big race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer – click here to find out more.

Chelsea

What’s the reason behind N’Golo Kante’s contract talks stalling? Click here for all you need to know.

RB Leipzig rejected an offer from Chelsea for Josko Gvardiol towards the end of the summer. The Blues wanted to negotiate a deal for him to join in 2023, but Leipzig believe other clubs will join the race.

Could Chelsea have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Rafael Leao? Click here to find out more.

During transfer negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton in the summer, Todd Boehly asked Marc Cucurella and his representatives about Graham Potter as he was already well informed on his tactical ideas. Now, Cucurella and Potter are back together after a great season at Brighton.

Inter Milan

Milan Skriniar responding to questions about PSG and a new contract with Inter: “I never speak about my contract here in public. It’s not the right place to discuss about it. When there will be updates, you will know from me and no one else.”

Liverpool

What’s the situation with Liverpool and a possible move for Jude Bellingham next summer? Click here to find out.

Liverpool were very interested in Konrad Laimer as an option in midfield this summer, but it was impossible to negotiate with RB Leipzig. Laimer’s contract expires next June and there are many clubs interested, with Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann a big fan of the player.

What do Liverpool need to get right against Ajax this evening? Click here for my look ahead at this big game.

Manchester United

How close were Manchester United to signing Jude Bellingham before he joined Borussia Dortmund? Click here for my exclusive insight.

Newcastle

Official: Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. He joins on a free transfer and has signed a short-term contract at St James’ Park.

Newcastle wanted a player from Tottenham this summer, but which one? Click here to find out.

Real Madrid

Marco Asensio was not happy at being snubbed for the Mallorca game this weekend, so what does the future hold for him? Click to read my exclusive update.

Tottenham

Lucas Moura has been the subject of some speculation as he nears the end of his contract, but what’s really going on? Click here to find out.

Wolves

It’s finally official – Diego Costa has joined Wolves on a free transfer, and what an announcement video it was!