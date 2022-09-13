Former Chelsea scouts admits he tried to sign Manchester United star

A former Chelsea scout has admitted he tried to bring Manchester United winger Antony to Stamford Bridge before he signed for Ajax.

Antony recently signed for Manchester United from Ajax, and the Brazilian made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, scoring on his debut as they defeated Arsenal.

However, it could have been a different story for Antony, and former Chelsea scout Piet de Visser has revealed that he attempted to sign the Brazilian international before he signed for Ajax.

“Together with Hans van der Zee [former Ajax head scout] we saw him for the first time at Brazil’s youth ranks and we were both charmed by him, said De Visser, speaking to Voetbal Nieuws.

Before Antony joined Ajax, he was playing for Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Scouting players from this level is always difficult, especially when they are young, up-and-coming players, as there are doubts as to whether they can make the step up to the higher level.

“We couldn’t get him, I would have wanted him. He’s a boy with poison in his backside. He sometimes crosses the line, but he comes from the favela, doesn’t he?” Added De Visser.

Clearly, Antony saw Ajax as the ideal destination for him to continue his development, and it’s difficult to deny that it was a smart decision.

Ajax are known for giving young players a chance to express themselves, and Antony has now kicked on and eventually got his big move.