Free-kick specialist told he can join Newcastle for £26m

According to reports in the Italian media, Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu could be available for transfer, so long as the ‘right offer’ is made.

Calhanoglu, 28, risked the wrath of AC Milan fans 12 months ago after he made the unforgivable switch from the Rossoneri to the Nerazzurri.

Surprisingly, although the Turkey international has featured heavily for Simone Inzaghi since his cross-town transfer, the 28-year-old is a candidate to be offloaded so long as a buying club agrees to stump up £26m.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano warns Liverpool “new star” will be Ajax’s danger man despite difficult transfer window

When it comes to what clubs are already positioning themselves to snap the former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker up, according to these reports, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are frontrunners to bring the 28-year-old free-kick specialist to the Premier League.

Whether or not Howe will sanction a £26m mid-season move remains to be seen though. Only time will tell.