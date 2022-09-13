Despite all of Manchester City’s success in recent years, the one trophy that continues to elude them is the Champions League.

Centurions, a domestic treble and an incredible Premier League record; this City team under Pep Guardiola has done it all but things don’t always seem to fully click in the latter rounds of Europe’s biggest club competition.

Man City reached the final in 2021 but were pipped to the trophy by Chelsea – the closest they have come.

The Manchester club have added a striker in the form of Erling Haaland that many think could be the difference this year but Guardiola has now spoken on that topic.

“I’m not able to know it,” was the Man City manager’s response when asked if Haaland could be the difference this year.

The 22-year-old has started the season in superb form – scoring 12 goals in just eight matches so far – already bagging two hat-tricks in such a short time.

The Norweigian could certainly be the difference for Man City this year but they still need an element that many don’t talk about when it comes to the Champions League to go their way, luck.

Luck has played a massive part in a lot of team’s Champions League journeys and it is something this City side haven’t had a lot of in recent years – the most brutal being the 2019 campaign – should that coincide with Haaland’s form, then Man City will have a great chance at lifting their first Champions League title this season.