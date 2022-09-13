Journalist “totally convinced” star will be on the move, names Liverpool & Man Utd as potential transfer destinations

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says he is totally convinced that Jude Bellingham will be leaving Borussia Dortmund in next summer’s transfer window, and that Liverpool and Manchester United could be potential destinations for him.

Watch the video below as the reporter speaks out on Bellingham’s future, with the England international looking certain to be one of the most talked about names in transfer gossip columns for the months ahead…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Bellingham would be a great fit for Liverpool, giving them the long-term player to build around in that position as it looks like Jurgen Klopp could do with shifting out ageing stars such as James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Still, Man Utd would surely love a talent like Bellingham as well, and will need to give Erik ten Hag world class players like that to build around if they are to get back to where they want to be.

Fabrizio Romano also spoke about the race for Bellingham in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, which you can read by subscribing here.

