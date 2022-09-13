‘He stepped over the line’ – Leeds senior figure blasted for his actions

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been heavily criticised by pundit Dean Ashton for the way he behaved before being sent to the stands in the defeat against Brentford.

Marsch was an animated figure on the touchline, and took things a bit too far as he was eventually given his marching orders by the referee.

Ashton feels this was ultimately deserved as Marsch had crossed a line.

“He stepped over the line, definitely,” Ashton told talkSPORT. “I mean how animated he was against Brentford was borderline ridiculous and he was rightfully sent to the stands.

“He’s pumped. It can be seen in two different ways. You can say he’s so passionate and it depends on how he is in the dressing room. I would be surprised if he is that animated on the sidelines and then calm in the dressing room. I would imagine, he is quite pumped up in the dressing room as well. I might be wrong.

“They have started the season very well, so players will go along with a lot. If you are winning games, and the team is playing in a style that you like, then players don’t mind if the manager is acting in a certain way.

“It’s if things start to turn, that’s when players will start to sort of talk to each other about the manager.”