Leeds United’s search for a new striker is expected to continue into the January transfer window.

The Whites, led by American boss Jesse Marsch, are in desperate need of some attacking reinforcements after being forced to rely on the likes of Patrick Bamford for the last few seasons, and one name to emerge as a candidate to make a move to Elland Road is RB Salzburg forward Noah Okafor.

According to recent reports, the Switzerland international, who is just 22 years old, could be available for just £25m in the New Year.

Believed to have caught the attention of transfer specialist Victor Orta, a move for the young striker is very possible, especially considering his agent has already admitted that a move could be on the cards at the mid-way point of the season.

Okafor, who has just over 18 months left on his deal, is unlikely to sign an extension, and following an impressive start to the new 2022-23 season, which has seen him score six goals in just 11 games, the number 77 will probably feel that a dream move to the Premier League is now just a matter of time.