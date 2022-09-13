Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League tonight in desperate need of three points after such a poor showing in their opening group game.

The Reds were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli last week, one of their worst performances of the Jurgen Klopp era, and the manager will undoubtedly be looking for a big response today.

Liverpool fans will be intrigued to hear that Fabrizio Romano still rates this Ajax side highly, even after a difficult summer that saw their manager Erik ten Hag leave, and subsequently sign star players Lisandro Martinez and Antony for his new club Manchester United.

Still, Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, has warned Liverpool about Ajax’s new star Kenneth Taylor, who is running the show in midfield for the Dutch giants at the moment.

“Ajax’s numbers so far have been excellent, and I think it’s in the club’s DNA to be able to restart after the sales of some top players. Alfred Schreuder is doing a very good job,” Romano said.

“The danger for Liverpool is in the quality and speed of the midfield where Kenneth Taylor is the new star. But the Reds must and can react.”

. @StanCollymore on if Klopp should move TAA into #LFC midfield ?? "You don't throw the baby out with the bath water…" ? "A guy that gives you 99% of excellent stuff so let's hammer him for the 1% he can't do well on the basis that actually the problem is the midfield." ? pic.twitter.com/8C2mErhbtG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 12, 2022

Liverpool haven’t had the best start to the season, and it’s clear that Ajax will be no pushovers, even if they’re not quite the same team as they were last season.

Taylor seems like one to watch this evening, with midfield certainly an area of weakness for LFC so far this term.