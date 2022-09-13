Manchester United and Liverpool among the clubs looking to sign England international next summer

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs looking to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

Bellingham has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the whole of Europe over the last few years. Since coming through the Birmingham academy, Bellingham earned himself a move to Borussia Dortmund, where he’s already a key player despite his age.

The England international is also regularly involved with the national team, but a move back to England could be tempting for the young midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, we’re set for an intense battle to sign Bellingham next summer, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all set to battle it out to secure his signature.

Even if the aforementioned clubs don’t particularly need a midfielder, it’s difficult to turn down the opportunity to sign a player as talented as Bellingham.

At just 19 years old, Bellingham can slot into a midfield for many years to come and has vast potential, but is also talented enough to have an immediate impact, due to his early experience playing regularly in the league and in the Champions League.