Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has been told to leave the club in the near future.

Pellistri spent the last two seasons on loan at Alaves in Spain, gaining valuable experience in a top league, helping him to develop.

Since returning to Manchester United, Pellistri has been given little opportunity to express himself, and another move away from the club is probably best for his development.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet has now advised Pellistri to leave the club in order to gain more first-team

“It would be good for him to go somewhere and play, because the World Cup is around the corner and he is very important for the Uruguay team because the coach [Diego Alonso] has lots of faith in his ability, he’s a proper winger,” said Poyet, speaking to Midnite, via TEAMtalk.

Pellistri is highly-rated at Manchester United, so the chances of them allowing him to leave on a permanent deal seems unlikely. However, if Pellistri wants to stand a chance of playing regularly for his country, regular game time will be extremely important.

Another loan move, preferably in a top-five league could be hugely beneficial to the young starlet, but failing to secure a move in the summer transfer window could damage his chances of making the World Cup squad in the winter.