PSG eye Chelsea target as Neymar is increasingly expected to seal Premier League transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing up a move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku as a potential replacement for Neymar.

According to Todo Fichajes, Neymar is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season for a move to the Premier League, and Nkunku is being eyed up to replace the Brazilian superstar at the Parc des Princes.

This looks like a potential blow for Chelsea, with The Athletic linking Nkunku as a target for the Blues not so long ago, though it remains to be seen if he’s still a priority for them after they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona at the end of this summer.

It would be intriguing to see Neymar in the Premier League, and perhaps he could even end up being an option for Chelsea at some point, though Todo Fichajes don’t name a specific destination for him at the moment.

Nkunku, meanwhile, has been on fire in the Bundesliga in recent times and looks ideal for PSG if they do end up losing a big name like Neymar.

Chelsea will have to see how their current attacking players perform this season now that Graham Potter has come in as manager, as fans will no doubt hope he can do more to get the best out of the current forwards they have.

In future, though, Nkunku could make sense as a good option for them again, though it remains to be seen if the Frenchman would favour a return to his former club over joining the Blues.