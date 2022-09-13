Patrick Vieira planning to axe Crystal Palace player in January

Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola is facing an uncertain future.

Despite agreeing to join Coventry on loan for the new 2022-23 season, the 18-year-old has already cut his temporary spell short after failing to make any of the Sky Blues’ matchday squads.

Struggling to convince Patrick Vieira that he is worthy of a place in the Eagles’ senior first team, according to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, the Irish left-back is now set for another move with League One his most likely destination.