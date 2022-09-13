The Premier League are set to introduce a major change to VAR as of next season after a successful trial in the Champions League.

VAR was brought to the Premier League to try and eliminate any controversial decisions. Unfortunately, many decisions are still subjective, and mistakes are still being made by the officials.

The offside law is ever-changing, and despite the introduction of VAR, decisions are taking vast amounts of time, slowly squeezing the enjoyment out of the game.

Now, according to The Times, the Premier League is set to introduce semi-automated offside decisions after a successful trial in the Champions League.

The new system should hopefully eliminate any controversy surrounding offsides in the Premier League.

Not only that, the most important thing is that the time it takes to come to a decision is only a few seconds, meaning there will be no more waiting two or three minutes for the officials to decide whether somebody’s armpit is a millimetre in front of the defender.

The proposal is set to be voted on by all Premier League clubs after the World Cup, but it’s difficult to see a situation where any club would disagree with this idea.