Qatar relax rules on drinking beer at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Posted by

Qatar are set to relax their rules on drinking alcohol for this winter’s World Cup as fans prepare to flock in for the biggest football tournament in the world.

There had been concerns about a major clash of cultures at this tournament, but it seems there will now be the possibility for fans to buy beer, but only after 6.30pm.

A statement from FIFA on Saturday read: “Inside the stadium bowl ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero. At the FIFA Fan Festival, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 p.m.”

More Stories / Latest News
Ecuador face being kicked out of the World Cup as player admits to using fake passport
Liverpool star “needs a kick” after drop in form, says ex-Red
Liverpool made late €100m transfer bid for La Liga star this summer

Qatar is not the only country to face issues like this at a World Cup, with Brazil also having to be similarly more flexible than usual on alcohol laws when they hosted the tournament in 2014.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.