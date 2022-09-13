Exclusive: Real Madrid star’s “difficult” situation as Fabrizio Romano tips him to be “perfect” signing for Premier League clubs

Marco Asensio is in a difficult situation at Real Madrid after being offered to Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the journalist tipping Asensio to be a perfect signing for Premier League clubs if he does end up leaving the Bernabeu.

The Spain international looked a world class talent a few years ago, but repeated problems with injuries and a loss of form have derailed his career somewhat, meaning he’s no longer a regular in the Madrid first-team.

Asensio’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen what will happen next with him as Romano admits there wasn’t the right offer on the table for him in the most recent transfer window.

Still, Romano expects Asensio could revive his career in English football, or perhaps in Serie A with long-time admirers AC Milan.

“Asensio wanted a new opportunity in the summer, he was offered to English clubs but there wasn’t the right proposal,” Romano said.

“The situation at Real Madrid is difficult, Asensio wants to play but everything will be decided from January onwards. So far, there’s no agreement to extend his contract.

“I think he would be perfect in the Premier League, or in the Bundesliga, but also in Serie A, as AC Milan has appreciated him for a long time.”