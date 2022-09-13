Real Madrid winger suffers blow as Los Blancos confirm leg injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that winger Lucas Vazquez has suffered an injury to his right thigh and will consequently be ruled out for some time.

Vazquez, 31, picked up an injury during his team’s 4-1 thrashing over Mallorca last weekend.

The Spain international was subbed off with around 20 minutes of the game to go and a recent statement released on the club’s official website has now revealed the 31-year-olds diagnosis.

“Following tests carried out on our player Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the gracilis muscle of the right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” the 14-time Champions League winner’s statement read.

This update has come at the worst possible time for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has already been forced to be without striker Karim Benzema and defender Eder Militao, both of whom are also sidelined through injury.

Los Blancos are currently in the process of preparing for an important Champions League group game fixture against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, and now without the use of three key senior players, Ancelotti’s tactical prowess is about to be put to the test once again.