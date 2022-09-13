“Scandal!” – Fans not happy with Newcastle star after latest developments

Large sections of Scotland supporters are not happy with Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser’s recent recall to their country’s national team.
Having failed to feature for his country’s senior squad for almost a year, Fraser has since found himself back in international contention.
MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano warns Liverpool “new star” will be Ajax’s danger man despite difficult transfer window
However, despite the winger’s recall, several fans, who expressed their views on Twitter, were not best pleased.
Below are just some of the comments left, with some Scottish supporters even suggesting that domestic teammate Elliot Anderson should have been called up instead.
- “Can you confirm whether Ryan Fraser will feign an injury again before training for Newcastle 3 days before one of the games? Or was it a one-time thing?”
- “Ryan Fraser should never have been called up again after last time.”
- “Oh aye. Ryan Fraser fancy it again now does he?”
- “Why is Ryan Fraser anywhere near the Scotland team? Turned his back on the country!”
- “Ryan Fraser. Shouldn’t ever pull on a Scotland shirt again. Scandal!”
- “We should be giving Elliott Anderson a run. He’s better then Fraser!”
- “Awaiting Ryan Fraser pulling out. Decent player but we should bin off those who only play for their country when they fancy it!”
- “Get Fraser out of the squad. He will just let us down again.”