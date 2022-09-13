“Scandal!” – Fans not happy with Newcastle star after latest developments

Large sections of Scotland supporters are not happy with Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser’s recent recall to their country’s national team.

Having failed to feature for his country’s senior squad for almost a year, Fraser has since found himself back in international contention.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano warns Liverpool “new star” will be Ajax’s danger man despite difficult transfer window

However, despite the winger’s recall, several fans, who expressed their views on Twitter, were not best pleased.

Below are just some of the comments left, with some Scottish supporters even suggesting that domestic teammate Elliot Anderson should have been called up instead.