Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has backed the PGMOL’s decision to drop Lee Mason from VAR duties after his controversial decision during the Newcastle versus Crystal Palace game.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed early in the second half, ultimately resulting in Newcastle failing to win against Palace.

The referee Michael Salisbury ruled the goal out after consulting with VAR official Mason, who was subsequently dropped from VAR duties.

However, dropping Mason won’t change the decision, and Robinson feels sorry for Newcastle fans.

“It is difficult to stomach but you cannot overturn the decision and you cannot overturn results. What other punishment can you give the officials?” Said Robinson, speaking to Football Insider.