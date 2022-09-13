Sporting CP vs Tottenham team news: Antonio Conte makes one change

Tottenham Hotspur travel away to Sporting CP this afternoon to compete in their second Champions League group stage match.

The Premier League side got their European campaign off to a good start last week beating Marseille 2-0 and tonight face the team that are most likely to challenge them for the top spot in the group. The home side also got their European season off to a flyer in the first round of matches beating Europa League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt, 3-0 away from home.

Antonio Conte has made one change for tonight’s match with Ben Davies replacing Clement Lenglest in the starting lineup.

The Italian has also opted to keep Richarlison in the first 11 after his performance against Marseille, which leaves Dejan Kulusevski on the bench for another week.

As for Sporting, the Portuguese side have made just one change also with Jeremiah St. Juste dropping out for Nuno Santos. The 27-year-old scored the third goal in last week’s win and is now back in the side.

Sporting’s main man in Germany, Marcus Edwards, starts up top for tonight’s match as he is set to face his former club.

The 23-year-old came through the Tottenham academy where he played his football between 2006 and 2015, and will be looking to make an impression against the London side tonight.