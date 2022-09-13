Super striker who rejected Newcastle throws bib angrily after substitution

Newcastle-linked striker Luis Muriel reacted badly to being substituted for Atalanta during their game against Cremonese.

Muriel had been linked with a move to Newcastle in August, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that talks were expected between the two clubs, but a move failed to materialise.

Now, Muriel appears to be struggling this season for Atalanta, and according to manager Gian Piero Gasperini, as quoted by Football Italia, the 31-year-old was visibly angry at being substituted against Cremonese.

Newcastle may have avoided a potential issue by not signing Muriel as this sort of attitude wouldn’t be welcomed under Eddie Howe.

