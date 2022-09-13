Director thrilled about potential £12m West Ham deal

Torino director Davide Vagnati is thrilled with the arrival of West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic.

After joining West Ham, Vlasic found himself struggling to break into the starting eleven and was barely given a chance to impress.

The Croatian moved to Torino on loan in the summer, and has started the season in fine form.

“He is one of those players who combines technical and physical qualities. West Ham had paid him a lot of money for him but, in England, it didn’t go as they expected. We did well to sign him, but the championship is still long,” said Vagnati, via HITC.

A move away from West Ham was probably necessary for Vlasic to continue his development, as he stood little chance of playing regularly at the London club.

