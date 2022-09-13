Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is plotting a reunion with his former player Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan.

Barella worked with Conte during his time at Inter Milan, so he understands how elite he is as a manager. Conte won the league title with Inter Milan, with Barella playing a key role in his side.

Now, according to Diretta Goal, Conte is planning a reunion with Barella and will look to bring him to Tottenham in the near future.

Conte pushed to bring Ivan Perisic to the club during the summer transfer window, another player he has worked with before.

To play in a Conte system, you have to understand the demand and the expectation, and Barella and Perisic will both be fully aware of what it takes to play in a Tottenham side.

Barella is currently under contract at Inter Milan until 2026, meaning prising him away from the Italian club won’t be easy. Inter won’t be under any pressure to sell the midfielder, so it could take a significant fee to convince Inter to sell one of their key players.