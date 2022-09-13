Tottenham have not yet decided the future of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura as he approaches the end of his contract with the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, a free transfer for Lucas at the end of this season is now starting to look a real possibility.

Moura joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2018, and was initially a key player for the north London side, scoring a memorable hat-trick in that famous Champions League semi-final victory over Ajax in 2019.

Still, it now seems the 30-year-old’s future is in real doubt as Tottenham are yet to decide what to do with him, while Romano adds that Newcastle were interested in signing him during the summer, though the deal never materialised.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Lucas Moura has never been close to joining Aston Villa. Newcastle were interested this summer but there was never an advanced negotiation with Tottenham,” Romano said.

“I think Lucas may have the chance to leave Spurs as a free agent but it will depend on how his performances go this season, the club has not yet decided.”

Moura no longer looks guaranteed a first-team place in Antonio Conte’s side, so it may be wise for the club to allow him to move on and to try to build something new.

Richarlison joined THFC this summer and looks a terrific option up front, so there may no longer be room for Lucas in this squad.