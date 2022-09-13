(Video) Ajax midfielder levels score against Liverpool after unleashing rocket strike

Despite trailing one nil following an early goal from Liverpool winger Mo Salah, Ajax have fought back well and are now on level terms during Tuesday night’s Champions League group game at Anfield.

The Eredivisie champions fell behind after Salah and Diogo Jota combined expertly.

However, refusing to give up, not only have the Dutch champions equalised, but they have done so in an emphatic fashion.

Defensive midfielder Mohammed Kudus latched onto a loose ball inside Liverpool’s area before unleashing a venomous strike which found its way into his opponent’s net.

So far, the first half of this encounter has been a tale of two Mo’s and in this instance, ‘Kudus’ to Ajax.

