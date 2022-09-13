Video: Ajax fans perform loud rendition of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ inside Anfield

Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ has become synonymous with Ajax and the Dutch club’s fans gave a loud rendition of the song inside Anfield tonight before their clash with Liverpool.  

The story of Ajax’s bond with the famous song was born by chance, it was 2008 and after the friendly match against Cardiff, Ajax asked its fans to stay at the stadium longer than usual, so to break the monotony, the DJ present at the Amsterdam Arena pressed play and sent the fans into raptures with ‘Three Little Birds’.

Fans of the Amsterdam club have been singing it ever since and even had a jersey released recently with three birds in the colours of the Jamaican flag on the back of the shirt.

Tonight’s performance even grabbed the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who glanced over at the away end whilst doing a pre-match interview.

  1. One of the best songs out there on the terraces , absolutely love it . Having said that ,having been in the stadium when Moura scored the 3rd goal , it wasn’t sung with such gusto

