Video: Bayern Munich fans’ pre-game reception for Robert Lewandowski

The name on everyone’s lips before Bayern Munich’s clash with Barcelona tonight was Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern legend returned to the Allianz for the first time since leaving the Bavarian club this summer and was on the losing side as his old club were 2-0 victors over the La Liga giants.

Lewandowski had chances throughout the clash but couldn’t help his new side seek revenge over the German club that has embarrassed them with big wins over the last few seasons.

Many wondered what kind of reception Lewandowski would get from the Bayern fans, the answer to which can be found below.