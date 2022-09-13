Video: Joel Matip scores late winner for Liverpool in much needed win

It is no secret that Liverpool have struggled so far this season and with their last performance being that in Naples, the Reds needed a result tonight over Ajax. 

Liverpool’s performance tonight was much better and they looked like their old selves at times. However, heading into the dying minutes of the match, the Reds were still level at 1-1 and it looked like it might stay that way.

That was until Liverpool cult hero, Joel Matip, rose above everyone during a corner to head a Tsimikas cross over the line, which was confirmed by the goal line technology.

