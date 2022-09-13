(Video) Jota and Salah combine to give Liverpool lead vs Ajax

Liverpool have taken a first-half lead against Ajax during Tuesday night’s Champions League second Matchday.

The Reds, guided by German boss Jurgen Klopp, are looking to build some momentum following some early up and down form that has seen them win just two of their opening seven matches, across all competitions.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano warns Liverpool “new star” will be Ajax’s danger man despite difficult transfer window

Having lost their first group game 4-1 against Napoli, Liverpool would have known that anything less than a victory on Tuesday night would leave their European hopes in tatters.

However, thanks to some excellent link-up play from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah, the red half of Merseyside have put themselves in a great position to take all three points off their Dutch opponents.

Pictures via BeIN Sports