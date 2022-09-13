(Video) Leroy Sane showcases blistering pace before doubling Bayern’s lead vs Barcelona

Following Lucas Hernandez’s second-half opener against Barcelona in Tuesday night’s blockbuster Champions League group game at the Allianz Arena, winger Leroy Sane has doubled his side’s lead just minutes later.

The German champions took the lead in the 50th minute thanks to a perfectly delivered corner from Joshua Kimmich that Hernandez gratefully converted.

However, just four minutes after Hernandez’s powerful header, winger Sane unleashed a devasting run before sliding the ball beyond goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Check out the moment the Germany international fired Bayern Munich within touching distance of taking all three points from Tuesday’s mammoth group game below.