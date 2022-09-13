(Video) Lucas Hernandez gifts Bayern Munich Champions League lead vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich have scored the first goal in Tuesday evening’s Champions League blockbuster encounter against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants, although playing at home, may have felt under some pre-match pressure to get a result, especially considering former striker Robert Lewandowski would be returning to his old stomping ground for the first time since his summer move to the Nou Camp.

However, manager Julian Naglesmann need not have worried. Defender Lucas Hernandez has fired his side into the lead from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

