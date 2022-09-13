(Video) Sporting Lisbon score quick-fire injury-time double to down Conte’s Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have had a night to forget in Portugal.
The Lilywhites, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, had opened their Champions League campaign with a two-nil win over Marseille last week.
However, back in action on Tuesday evening, the Londoners, who would have undoubtedly been most fans’ pick to take all three points, suffered a shock two-nil defeat of their own.
Two quick-fire extra goals from Sporting Lisbon duo Paulinho and Arthur Gomes sealed the result and ensured Group D remains fiercely competitive heading into Matchday three.
Paulinho puts Sporting in front in injury time! ?
That’s a wonderful run and finish from Arthur Gomes! ???
