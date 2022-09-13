Speaking for The West Ham Way podcast, ExWHUemployee says West Ham are trying to persuade Craig Dawson to extend his contract at London Stadium.

Dawson is keen to leave London and return to his family in Midlands but West Ham blocked a Deadline Day deal for him after failing to sign Jan Bednarek as his replacement.

It is believed that Dawson travels every day to London for training duties and would like to return home and spend more time with his family. Ex said: “His personal issues are still ongoing. So there’s a chance that he could be allowed to leave in January or almost certainly at the end of the season when his contract expires.

“Although West Ham are trying to convince him to take another one-year contract to stay beyond the season. But I think his family issues are going to mean that he will leave at some point, whether it be January or the summer.”

The 32-year-old cemented his place in the line-up last season after the injury to Angelo Ogbonna and became one of fan favourites at the club.