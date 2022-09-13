European football is vital to the progression of a football club and it is a factor that is certainly helping West Ham.

The London club are looking to perform the hard task of closing the gap to the superclubs at the top of the league and had an incredible campaign last season in taking steps towards that.

The Hammers reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and narrowly missed out on qualification for the competition this year at the hands of Manchester United.

As a result, West Ham had to settle for a spot in the Europa Conference League but that is now proving to be better than nothing from a financial standpoint.

Having reached the group stages, West Ham have already brought in around £3m from their small run in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, reports Football.London.

After beating Viborg in the final qualifying round, the Irons raked in around £2.5million for their achievement.

With each group stage win worth €500,000 [£432,966], the victory against FCSB and the five games to come will offer great financial incentives for the club and David Moyes.

When it comes to the knockout rounds, each round is worth around £5.7m and winning the competition obviously takes up the windfall too, with that set to skyrocket to a total of over £13m should West Ham win all of their games – more than quadrupling the current fee.

This money will be useful somewhere down the line and it provides another incentive to do well in the competition, aside from having a good chance at winning the competition.