Manchester United could reportedly revisit Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future in the January transfer window after he nearly left the club in the summer.

West Ham were among the clubs to enquire for the former Crystal Palace defender, but in the end the Man Utd board persuaded Erik ten Hag to keep the player for a bit longer, according to The Athletic.

Still, the report suggests Wan-Bissaka’s future remains uncertain, so there could be an opportunity for the Hammers to snap him up when the transfer window opens again in the middle of the season.

Despite Wan-Bissaka’s struggles in his time at Old Trafford, he looked a hugely promising young player during his Palace days, and it may be that he could revive his career at the London Stadium.

It seems part of the reason for the 24-year-old’s struggles is that he hasn’t managed to settle in Manchester since moving away from London, so it’s easy to imagine West Ham as a tempting move for him.

For the time being, it seems Diogo Dalot is firmly ahead of Wan-Bissaka in the United pecking order, and few fans would argue with that decision from the manager.