Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new contract talks for Arsenal trio

A new contract for Bukayo Saka remains a priority for Arsenal, while Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are also on the club’s list for new deals.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining why Mikel Arteta has publicly sounded optimistic about tying Saka down to a new deal.

Discussing the situation with Saka, as well as with Martinelli and Saliba, Romano said: “Talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka since February. He’s happy at the club and loves Arsenal, this is why Arteta is optimistic.

“For Arsenal it is a priority, we will see the timing in the coming months.

“Martinelli is another player on the list for contract extension, and Saliba too – nothing completed yet.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope these new contracts can be sorted as soon as possible, with Saka, Martinelli and Saliba all looking like world class talents in the making.

Saka in particular has been a joy to watch for the Gunners in the last few years, taking his game to another level under Arteta’s guidance, and becoming a key player for the England national team as well.

Martinelli is another outstanding prospect up front and is starting to show what he can do on a more consistent basis after some initial struggles with injuries, while Saliba looks rock-solid at the back after benefiting from gaining experience out on loan before becoming a regular starter for Arsenal this season.