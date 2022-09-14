Champions League records set during Wednesday night’s matches

Manchester City
Tonight was another special night in the Champions League and it was one that saw several records set. 

The first relates to Pep Guardiola, who took charge of his 150th UEFA Champions League game tonight, becoming the fifth manager to reach the milestone in the competition.

The Man City boss celebrated the achievement with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund which saw two wonder goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland.

The greatest player to ever grace a football pitch, Lionel Messi, added another record to his collection tonight by becoming the man to score against the most clubs in the Champions League. The PSG superstar has scored against 39 different teams in the competition, going one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The other record belongs to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. No English player in history has scored more Champions League goals as a teenager than the midfielder, who broke the record with his goal tonight against Manchester City, moving above Phil Foden with four goals.

