Champions League records set during Wednesday night’s matches

Tonight was another special night in the Champions League and it was one that saw several records set.

The first relates to Pep Guardiola, who took charge of his 150th UEFA Champions League game tonight, becoming the fifth manager to reach the milestone in the competition.

The Man City boss celebrated the achievement with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund which saw two wonder goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland.

150 – Pep Guardiola takes charge of his 150th UEFA Champions League game tonight, becoming the fifth manager to reach the milestone in the competition. He’s won 94 of his 149 so far, with only Alex Ferguson (102) and Carlo Ancelotti (99) ever winning more. Figure. pic.twitter.com/OqblTCSPAd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2022

The greatest player to ever grace a football pitch, Lionel Messi, added another record to his collection tonight by becoming the man to score against the most clubs in the Champions League. The PSG superstar has scored against 39 different teams in the competition, going one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi has now scored against 39 different clubs in the Champions League, more than any other player ? pic.twitter.com/ijNRpmoGcd — GOAL (@goal) September 14, 2022

The other record belongs to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. No English player in history has scored more Champions League goals as a teenager than the midfielder, who broke the record with his goal tonight against Manchester City, moving above Phil Foden with four goals.