Revealed: How Chelsea players have responded to Graham Potter in training

Chelsea players are responding well to the training methods of new manager Graham Potter since he left Brighton to take over from Thomas Tuchel, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano provided some insight into the positive impact Potter is having already at Chelsea, ahead of the English tactician taking charge of his first game with the Blues against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this evening.

Chelsea made a poor start to the season under previous manager Tuchel, but it looks like Potter is having the desired impact after being brought in to lift this inconsistent team.

Potter impressed at Brighton and it seems clear that he’s made a good early impression in his new job as well, if Romano’s comments are anything to go by.

“This evening we’ll finally get to see Graham Potter take charge of his first game as Chelsea manager as they take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League,” Romano said.

“It’s an interesting change of direction for the Blues, but so far I’m hearing positive things – the impact in training between Potter and Chelsea players has been described as very, very good.”

Chelsea will hope to get back to winning ways this evening after the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their first Champions League group game last week.