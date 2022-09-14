Chelsea vs RB Salzburg confirmed lineups: Kepa in, but £34m summer signing on bench

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are in the process of preparing to welcome RB Salzburg to Stamford Bridge for Wednesday night’s second Champions League Matchday.

The Blues, led by new boss Graham Potter, are sitting bottom of Group E after suffering an opening one-nil defeat against Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Looking to bounce back immediately, as well as impress his new employers, Potter will be desperate for his new team to put in a much better performance than what they did eight days ago.

Ahead of the important encounter, which has the potential to leave the Blues’ European hopes in tatters, Potter has named his starting 11.

Interestingly, despite starting last week’s match against Zagreb, £34m summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly has been dropped to the bench for tonight’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Kepa also starts in between the sticks due to Edouard Mendy’s spell on the sidelines through injury.

Both team’s full lineups can be found below.

Chelsea lineup

RB Salzburg lineup

