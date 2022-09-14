Tottenham striker and England international Harry Kane would be tempted by a move to Bayern Munich.

Kane’s contract at Tottenham expires in 2024 and with no major trophies to his name, he could be forced to leave the club in search of silverware.

Kane will go down as one of the best strikers to have played the game, but a lack of trophies could tarnish his reputation slightly.

According to Florian Plettenberg (via Football Daily in the video below), Bayern Munich have begun discussions to bring Kane to Germany, and the England international would reportedly be tempted by the move.

"The discussions have already begun. He is the number one top target. There was contact between Bayern and Charlie Kane. Harry Kane can really, really imagine joining Bayern." [via @Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/B65tbp7qkm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 12, 2022

Signing for Bayern Munich would almost guarantee Kane silverware, with the German club winning the last ten Bundesliga titles.