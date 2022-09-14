Video: England international tempted by Bayern Munich move

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham striker and England international Harry Kane would be tempted by a move to Bayern Munich.

Kane’s contract at Tottenham expires in 2024 and with no major trophies to his name, he could be forced to leave the club in search of silverware.

Kane will go down as one of the best strikers to have played the game, but a lack of trophies could tarnish his reputation slightly.

According to Florian Plettenberg (via Football Daily in the video below), Bayern Munich have begun discussions to bring Kane to Germany, and the England international would reportedly be tempted by the move.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains club’s stance on rumoured €100m Liverpool transfer target
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on new contract talks for Arsenal trio
Video: Joel Matip scores late winner for Liverpool in much needed win

Signing for Bayern Munich would almost guarantee Kane silverware, with the German club winning the last ten Bundesliga titles.

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.